Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Parekh: Family Expanding with Second Child

Renowned actor Nakuul Mehta and his wife, the talented singer Jankee Parekh, have joyfully announced that they are expecting their second child. The couple, already parents to a four-year-old son, took to Instagram on Sunday to share this heartwarming news.

The announcement was accompanied by a series of charming family photographs, notably featuring young Sufi holding a drawing that hinted at his upcoming role as an elder sibling. The caption expressed a collective family readiness for this newest addition.

Nakuul and Jankee, who enjoyed a lengthy courtship of over nine years, have been married since January 2012 and welcomed their first child, Sufi, on February 3, 2021. They now eagerly await the arrival of their second bundle of joy.