Left Menu

Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Parekh: Family Expanding with Second Child

Actor Nakuul Mehta and singer Jankee Parekh announced they're expecting their second child. The couple, who have a four-year-old son named Sufi, shared the news via Instagram with family pictures. Their post revealed Sufi holding a drawing depicting his soon-to-arrive sibling, and the caption expressed readiness for this new chapter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-06-2025 13:22 IST | Created: 01-06-2025 13:22 IST
Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Parekh: Family Expanding with Second Child
Actor
  • Country:
  • India

Renowned actor Nakuul Mehta and his wife, the talented singer Jankee Parekh, have joyfully announced that they are expecting their second child. The couple, already parents to a four-year-old son, took to Instagram on Sunday to share this heartwarming news.

The announcement was accompanied by a series of charming family photographs, notably featuring young Sufi holding a drawing that hinted at his upcoming role as an elder sibling. The caption expressed a collective family readiness for this newest addition.

Nakuul and Jankee, who enjoyed a lengthy courtship of over nine years, have been married since January 2012 and welcomed their first child, Sufi, on February 3, 2021. They now eagerly await the arrival of their second bundle of joy.

TRENDING

1
Bee Mayhem: 250 Million Honeybees on the Loose in Washington!

Bee Mayhem: 250 Million Honeybees on the Loose in Washington!

 United States
2
Trump Elevates Trade Tensions with Higher Steel Tariffs

Trump Elevates Trade Tensions with Higher Steel Tariffs

 Global
3
Tragedy in West Java: Quarry Collapse Claims Lives

Tragedy in West Java: Quarry Collapse Claims Lives

 Global
4
Trump's Tariff Tango: Trade Tensions Flare with China

Trump's Tariff Tango: Trade Tensions Flare with China

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can predict and prevent high-risk pregnancy complications

AI and fractal modeling team up to predict future water cycle and climate shifts

Quantum-ready AI security architecture revolutionizes IoT defense

How can educational institutions embrace cooperative AI governance?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025