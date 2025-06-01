Left Menu

Opal Suchata Chuangsri: Miss World with a Purpose

Opal Suchata Chuangsri, the newly-crowned Miss World, plans to embark on global initiatives during her tenure. Her Beauty With a Purpose project focuses on breast cancer awareness, and she intends to support others' projects too. Winning the title is a historic moment for Thailand after 72 years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 01-06-2025 18:53 IST | Created: 01-06-2025 18:53 IST
Opal Suchata Chuangsri, recently crowned Miss World, announced plans to travel globally during her reigning year. Emphasizing her commitment to the Beauty With a Purpose project, Chuangsri aimed to assist various initiatives worldwide.

Recalling her experiences in Telangana, she labeled it among her life's finest moments, enriched by warm interactions and scenic visits. Confident in her role, Chuangsri expressed her ambition to realize impactful dreams through the Miss World organization.

She marked her victory as a historical achievement for Thailand, ending a 72-year wait for the title. Her project focuses on breast cancer awareness. However, she aims to support other contestants' projects, showcasing her dedication to broader causes.

