Delhi Government Boosts Support for Handloom Students

The Delhi government has unveiled a proposal for a five-fold increase in financial assistance to students at the Indian Institute of Handloom Technology (IIHT) in Jodhpur. Officials have revealed a plan to enhance support for students undergoing handloom training, signaling a commitment to fortifying India's traditional crafts.

The Industries Department has recommended enhancing the state stipend from Rs 400 to Rs 2,000 per month for first, second, and third-year students. Furthermore, the book and tour allowance is set to rise from Rs 1,000 to Rs 5,000 annually for students in their second and third years, according to an official statement.

Industries minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa emphasized that these measures aim to empower students, helping them to finish their training with dignity and contribute to the handloom sector's revival. The proposal, which addresses the unchanged rates since 2009-10, will take effect in the 2025-26 academic session, backed by a Rs 10 lakh budget allocation.