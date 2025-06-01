Blending Beauty and Advocacy: Miss World Winners on a Purposeful Journey
Jasmine Stringer from Australia and Krishnah Gravidez from the Philippines, winners at the 72nd Miss World contest, aim to merge advocacy and artistry. Stringer emphasizes Oceania's diversity, while Gravidez focuses on animal welfare and mental health. Both singers also pursue music careers alongside their pageant duties.
- Country:
- India
The winners of Miss World titles from Oceania and Asia are charting a path that merges advocacy with artistry. Jasmine Stringer of Australia, crowned Miss World Oceania, and Krishnah Gravidez from the Philippines, who won Miss World Asia, aim to leverage their crowns for social good.
Stringer, an accomplished singer, expressed to PTI that the title provides a platform to highlight Oceania's diversity and spirit. Gravidez, also a singer, focuses on animal welfare and mental health, issues she highlighted during the pageant. Her commitment to these causes aligns with her goal to use the Miss World platform for positive change.
Both titleholders emphasize individuality and purpose. Stringer reflects on overcoming self-doubt, while Gravidez pursues her passion for music with her debut song, "Rainbow." This blend of beauty and advocacy marks a new chapter for both as they continue to inspire through their respective roles.
ALSO READ
Diplomatic Dash: Britain and U.S. Pursue Lasting Peace in South Asia
Visa Uncertainty Casts Shadow on Pakistan's Asia Cup Participation
Sharjah FC's Historic Triumph and Asian Football Highlights
Restaurant Brands Asia on a Growth Spurt in India
Raghav Chadha to Highlight India's Potential at Asian Leadership Conference