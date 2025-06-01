Blending Beauty and Advocacy: Miss World Winners on a Purposeful Journey

The winners of Miss World titles from Oceania and Asia are charting a path that merges advocacy with artistry. Jasmine Stringer of Australia, crowned Miss World Oceania, and Krishnah Gravidez from the Philippines, who won Miss World Asia, aim to leverage their crowns for social good.

Stringer, an accomplished singer, expressed to PTI that the title provides a platform to highlight Oceania's diversity and spirit. Gravidez, also a singer, focuses on animal welfare and mental health, issues she highlighted during the pageant. Her commitment to these causes aligns with her goal to use the Miss World platform for positive change.

Both titleholders emphasize individuality and purpose. Stringer reflects on overcoming self-doubt, while Gravidez pursues her passion for music with her debut song, "Rainbow." This blend of beauty and advocacy marks a new chapter for both as they continue to inspire through their respective roles.