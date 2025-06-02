Left Menu

Mark Hamill Bids Farewell to Luke Skywalker Role

Hollywood star Mark Hamill, famed for his role as Luke Skywalker in 'Star Wars,' reveals he won't reprise the iconic character. Grateful to George Lucas for the opportunity, Hamill, now 73, expressed satisfaction with the role's legacy and encouraged focus on new franchise stories.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 02-06-2025 11:25 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 11:25 IST
Hollywood actor Mark Hamill, renowned for his portrayal of Luke Skywalker in the iconic 'Star Wars' series, has announced that his time as the legendary character has concluded. Hamill expressed he has no plans to return to the role that made him a household name worldwide.

In a revealing interview with ComicBook, Hamill shared his gratitude towards director George Lucas for the chance to be part of the pioneering franchise. Reflecting on his journey, Hamill recalls the early days of 'Star Wars' as unexpectedly forming a lasting cultural phenomenon. "I am thankful to George Lucas; we never anticipated it becoming such an enduring element of pop culture," Hamill remarked.

After debuting as Luke Skywalker in the 1977 'Star Wars' film, Hamill reprised the role in subsequent films, including 'The Empire Strikes Back' (1980) and 'Return of the Jedi' (1983), with a recent appearance in 'The Last Jedi' (2017). He humorously noted, "When I disappeared in 'The Last Jedi', I left my robes behind. No naked force ghost cameos for me." Outside the 'Star Wars' universe, Hamill will soon star in 'The Long Walk', directed by Francis Lawrence and based on a Stephen King novel.

