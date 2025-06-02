Left Menu

Assam's Dance Prodigy: Binita Chetry Dances into Global Spotlight

Nine-year-old Binita Chetry from Assam, India, secured third place in Britain's Got Talent, making history as the first Asian contestant to achieve a podium finish. Her remarkable journey, starting from dance reality shows in India to global fame, highlights her dedication and the support of her family and community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-06-2025 13:40 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 13:40 IST
Assam's Dance Prodigy: Binita Chetry Dances into Global Spotlight
Binita Chetry receives heartfelt welcome in Assam (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a momentous achievement for India, nine-year-old Binita Chetry from the Karbi Anglong district of Assam has danced her way to third place in the prestigious Britain's Got Talent contest. Her success marks her as the first Asian to achieve such a feat in the history of the show.

Greeting her upon her return home were applause and admiration, with Prem Tamang, Chairman of the Gorkha Development Council, among those expressing gratitude for her achievement. Binita's father, Amar Chetry, expressed immense pride, emphasizing the significance of her accomplishment not only for their family but for the entire nation.

Reflecting on her journey, Binita recounted the joy of impressing legendary judges like Bruno Tonioli and Simon Cowell. Having started her dance training at three with her aunt, she rose through Indian dance reality shows, took lessons from choreographer Hardik Rawat, and clinched victory in Dance Icon Season 2, leading her to international acclaim.

(With inputs from agencies.)

