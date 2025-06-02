Left Menu

Bharewa Art: From Tigaria Village to National Spotlight

Bharewa art from Betul, Madhya Pradesh, recently gained attention after an artwork was gifted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Created by Baldev Waghmare of Tigaria village, the 'Pushpak Viman' highlights the skill of local artisans. This traditional art form, kept alive by numerous artisans, uses the lost wax casting technique.

In a momentous event highlighting traditional craftsmanship, Bharewa art from Betul, Madhya Pradesh, has captured national attention. This esteemed recognition was instigated when an intricately carved piece, the 'Pushpak Viman,' was presented to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav facilitated the gift during an exhibition showcasing Bharewa art, also known as Dhokra craft, at a self-help group event in Betul's Bagdona region. This artwork, crafted by renowned local artist Baldev Waghmare from Tigaria village, underscores the rich artistic tradition of the area.

Famously referred to as the 'Craft Village,' Tigaria is home to over 200 artisans dedicated to preserving this age-old art form, which employs the lost wax casting technique. Their efforts, backed by the Madhya Pradesh tourism department and Betul administration, have not only augmented local heritage but also expanded its appeal internationally.

