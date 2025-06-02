Auction of M F Husain's Rare Paintings Set for June 12

In a significant development, twenty-five rare paintings by the late Indian modernist M F Husain are slated for auction on June 12. The auction follows a Bombay High Court ruling that allowed the sale of these valuable works, secured by the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Ltd (NAFED) in a loan default case.

The collection, titled 'M F Husain: An Artist's Vision of the XX Century', features works from the OPCE - Our Planet Called Earth - series. This move comes in connection with a dispute involving industrialist Guru Swarup Srivastava, who commissioned these artworks in 2007 at a cost of Rs 1 crore each.

Valued at Rs 25 crore, the paintings are set to go under the hammer at Hamilton House, Mumbai, with art specialist Dadiba Pundole overseeing the auction proceedings. The Sheriff of Mumbai will file a report to the high court by July 3 post-auction, seeking directives on the handover of the art pieces.

