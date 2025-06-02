578 cultural artefacts returned from US to India since 2016: Govt

The total number of cultural artefacts returned from the US to India since 2016 stands at 578, the maximum number of such antiquities returned by any country to India, the government said on Monday.

The Press Information Bureau (PIB) of the government in a statement outlined some of the key projects and milestones in the country's culture and tourism sectors.

''Bringing back the nation's lost heritage has been a priority for the government. Before 2013, only 13 stolen antiquities had been returned to India from abroad. However, since 2014, 642 stolen antiquities have been traced and are at various stages of being brought back to the country,'' it said.

Over the past 11 years, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India's cultural journey has ''flourished like a rangoli: colorful, rooted in tradition and open to the world'', the government said.

''We must keep our culture, civilisation and values alive, preserve and enhance our spirituality and diversity, while continuously modernising technology, infrastructure, education and health systems,'' Modi was quoted as saying in the statement.

Since 2016, the US government has facilitated the return of many trafficked or stolen antiquities.

''Ten antiquities were returned during PM's visit to USA in June 2016; 157 antiquities during his visit in September 2021 and a further 105 antiquities during his visit in June 2023. The total number of cultural artefacts returned from the US to India since 2016 stands at 578. This is the maximum number of cultural artefacts returned by any country to India,'' it said.

The government said in the last 11 years, India has taken ''big steps'' to protect its culture and share it with the world.

''Ancient temples have been restored, holy places improved and old traditions brought back to life. At the same time, new roads, clean facilities and better services have made it easier for people to visit these places,'' the statement said.

India is also celebrating its heroes from every region and background. From festivals and yoga to music and art, ''our culture is now being seen and respected in many countries'', it said.

''People around the world are showing interest in India's way of life. Today, India's rich culture is not only shining at home but also spreading light across the world,'' the government said.

