John Mulaney shares why he turned down the Oscars 2024 hosting gig

John Mulaney recently opened up about saying no to a big opportunity -- hosting the 2024 Oscars.

02-06-2025
John Mulaney recently opened up about saying no to a big opportunity -- hosting the 2024 Oscars. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Mulaney, while speaking on the latest episode of Marc Maron's podcast, shared that he was offered the job but had to decline because of his packed schedule. "Well, I was very flattered. They came to me, must have been last summer. And I knew Jimmy Kimmel wasn't gonna do it. And they offered it," he said. "And it was honestly that I had a lot going on. And it's months and months of work."

Earlier, The Hollywood Reporter shared that Kimmel was first approached for the role but declined after hosting this year's Emmy Awards. The 2024 Oscars were eventually hosted by Conan O'Brien. Mulaney had kind words for O'Brien, saying, "He came out and he not only was so funny, but he elevated the show to the point that I almost convinced myself I had seen these movies and I'd seen not a one of them."

Maron also praised O'Brien for fully owning the stage during the event, rather than making fun of himself -- something Maron said he has seen Conan do in the past. Apart from the Oscars, Mulaney is also busy with his own projects. He recently launched his Netflix talk show Everybody's in L.A. with John Mulaney, which he described as a fun, unusual mix of a variety and talk show, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

"There was a plan to do more," Mulaney said, adding that while the experience has been enjoyable, doing it 12 weeks in a row has been tiring. "We would scale back what we were doing if we were doing it everyday," he explained. (ANI)

