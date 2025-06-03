'I am misunderstood,' Kamal Haasan tells Karnataka film chamber over language row

Actor Kamal Haasan on Tuesday said his recent statement at the 'Thug Life' audio launch event in connection with the evolution of Kannada language was misunderstood and that his words were taken out of context.

The acclaimed actor, writing to Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC), acknowledged the film body's concern and said: ''It pains me that my statement at the Thug Life audio launch, spoken out of genuine affection for the legendary Dr Rajkumar's family, especially Shiva Rajkumar has been misunderstood and taken out of context.''

