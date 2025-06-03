Left Menu

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Unveils Visionary Projects in Kangra District

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu inaugurated multiple development projects in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district, including the ambitious Durgesh Aranya Zoological Park. The park aims to blend tourism and conservation, hosting 78 species, and is expected to boost local tourism and jobs, furthering Kangra's reputation as a tourism hotspot.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 03-06-2025 18:44 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 18:44 IST
Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Unveils Visionary Projects in Kangra District
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu embarked on a development mission in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district, inaugurated six transformative projects valued at approximately Rs 100 crore in the Dehra assembly constituency.

A notable venture is the newly inaugurated Durgesh Aranya Zoological Park at Bankhandi, where a significant Rs 619 crore is being invested to establish an international standard facility. The park will host 78 wildlife species in 43 enclosures, serving as both a tourist attraction and a sustainable conservation model. It promises to enhance local tourism, create job opportunities, and strengthen the regional economy.

Sukhu emphasized infrastructure's dual role in boosting tourism and fostering conservation. The park is set to become a landmark in eco-friendly construction, showcasing a wetland aviary and diverse species, ultimately contributing to Kangra's potential as the Tourism Capital of the state.

TRENDING

1
Joe Montemurro: Steering the Matildas to Glory

Joe Montemurro: Steering the Matildas to Glory

 Australia
2
Trade Tensions Shake Global Markets Amid Tariff Uncertainty

Trade Tensions Shake Global Markets Amid Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
3
UK's Strategic Movements: Energy Costs, Steel Accords, and Submarine Fleets

UK's Strategic Movements: Energy Costs, Steel Accords, and Submarine Fleets

 Global
4
Political Showdown: South Korea's Presidential Race

Political Showdown: South Korea's Presidential Race

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered models revolutionize disease-resistant crop breeding for global food security

Supreme audit institutions must embrace AI or risk obsolescence

AI-powered autopsies reshape forensic medicine with cultural and ethical advantages

Why AI must be governed as complex system, not just regulated technology

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025