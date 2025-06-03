Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Unveils Visionary Projects in Kangra District

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu embarked on a development mission in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district, inaugurated six transformative projects valued at approximately Rs 100 crore in the Dehra assembly constituency.

A notable venture is the newly inaugurated Durgesh Aranya Zoological Park at Bankhandi, where a significant Rs 619 crore is being invested to establish an international standard facility. The park will host 78 wildlife species in 43 enclosures, serving as both a tourist attraction and a sustainable conservation model. It promises to enhance local tourism, create job opportunities, and strengthen the regional economy.

Sukhu emphasized infrastructure's dual role in boosting tourism and fostering conservation. The park is set to become a landmark in eco-friendly construction, showcasing a wetland aviary and diverse species, ultimately contributing to Kangra's potential as the Tourism Capital of the state.