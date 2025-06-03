National Pride Soars at IPL Final: Honoring India's Armed Forces
Ahead of the IPL final between RCB and Punjab Kings, a ceremony celebrated Indian national pride and the armed forces with patriotic performances by Shankar Mahadevan and his sons. The event highlighted songs from films and honored the military's recent Operation Sindoor, which responded to terrorist attacks.
In a spectacular display of national pride, the closing ceremony of the IPL final between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings captivated the audience with a series of patriotic performances on Tuesday. The event celebrated the theme of national fervor, with 'Sabse Aage Honge Hindustani' and 'Dushman Ke Chhakke Chhudaa De, Hum Indiawale' resonating throughout the stadium.
The celebration paid tribute to India's armed forces, with digital boards prominently displaying messages such as 'Honouring the Indian armed forces,' 'Salute to the armed forces,' and 'Thank you armed forces.' Bollywood playback singer Shankar Mahadevan, along with his sons Siddharth and Shivam, delivered a mesmerizing performance that included songs from the war-themed movie Lakshya and the iconic 'Vande Mataram' composed by AR Rahman.
The ceremony took place before the highly anticipated summit clash, marking the 18th edition of the world's biggest T20 tournament. As the players from RCB and PBKS prepared on the field, the event highlighted the recent suspension of the tournament due to Operation Sindoor—a military response to terrorist attacks in Kashmir—underscoring the unwavering spirit of the nation.
