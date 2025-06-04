Left Menu

Royal Celebrations: RCB Secures Maiden IPL Title

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) clinched their first-ever IPL title with a six-run victory over the Punjab Kings, ending an 18-year quest. Jubilant celebrations erupted across Bengaluru, with fans and politicians praising the team's resilience and spirit. This historic win signifies grit, belief, and pride for Karnataka.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 04-06-2025 01:43 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 01:43 IST
Royal Celebrations: RCB Secures Maiden IPL Title
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Bengaluru erupted in joy and celebrations on Tuesday night as Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) secured their maiden IPL title, prevailing over Punjab Kings with a six-run win in Ahmedabad.

The victory ended RCB's 18-year wait, with fans taking to the streets, bursting crackers, and chanting slogans like 'Ee Sala Cup Namde' – translating to 'This time the cup is ours'. Social media was abuzz with congratulations, including from political leaders like Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, who expressed their admiration for the team's relentless spirit.

Thousands, including major political figures, lauded the team, acknowledging the steadfast support from fans who've backed RCB through past disappointments. The triumph not only reignites pride in Karnataka but also inspires cricket enthusiasts across the country, marking a monumental chapter in RCB's history.

TRENDING

1
Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick

Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary ...

 United States
2
UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Russia demands secret vote

UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Rus...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane season, sources say

EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane...

 Global
4
Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand drilling

Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand dril...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered models revolutionize disease-resistant crop breeding for global food security

Supreme audit institutions must embrace AI or risk obsolescence

AI-powered autopsies reshape forensic medicine with cultural and ethical advantages

Why AI must be governed as complex system, not just regulated technology

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025