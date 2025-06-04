Royal Celebrations: RCB Secures Maiden IPL Title

Bengaluru erupted in joy and celebrations on Tuesday night as Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) secured their maiden IPL title, prevailing over Punjab Kings with a six-run win in Ahmedabad.

The victory ended RCB's 18-year wait, with fans taking to the streets, bursting crackers, and chanting slogans like 'Ee Sala Cup Namde' – translating to 'This time the cup is ours'. Social media was abuzz with congratulations, including from political leaders like Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, who expressed their admiration for the team's relentless spirit.

Thousands, including major political figures, lauded the team, acknowledging the steadfast support from fans who've backed RCB through past disappointments. The triumph not only reignites pride in Karnataka but also inspires cricket enthusiasts across the country, marking a monumental chapter in RCB's history.