South Asian Cinema Shines at Inaugural BAFTA Celebration

The inaugural South Asian celebration in London brought to the forefront two captivating films: 'Boong', a quirky Manipuri comedy-drama, and 'The Perfect Neighbour', a gripping true crime documentary directed by Geeta Gandbhir. These films are prominent contenders in the 2026 British Academy Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Awards.

'Boong', directed by debut Lakshmipriya Devi and supported by Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment, aims for the Best Children's & Family Film category. Gandbhir's 'The Perfect Neighbour' also vies for Best Documentary, even gaining an Oscar nomination. The event highlighted the expanding impact of South Asian creativity in the global film industry.

Held at the BAFTA headquarters, the celebration brought together filmmakers, industry leaders, and creatives to strengthen connections and share artistic excellence. Society O and Product of Culture organized the event, honoring South Asian achievements and fostering industry opportunities during this pivotal awards season.