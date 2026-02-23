Left Menu

Tragic Tale of Sisters' Poisoning Casts Shadow on Wedding Celebrations

The post-mortem report of two sisters, Shobha and Vimla, from Manai village confirmed poisoning as their cause of death. Set to marry, the siblings were unhappy with their alliances, leading to suspicions of a suicide. Police investigations continue, examining family dynamics and potential external pressures.

Jodhpur | Updated: 23-02-2026 13:37 IST
  • India

A tragic incident in Manai village unfolded as the post-mortem report confirmed poisoning as the cause of death for two sisters, Shobha (25) and Vimla (23), who were to be married the following day. The pair reportedly disapproved of their arranged matches, suggesting familial pressure may have influenced the outcome.

Sho Harishchandra Solanki revealed that although the poison type remains unidentified, ongoing inquiries, including mobile phone examinations, aim to uncover potential motives. Suspicion of a suicide prevails as police scrutinize family dynamics and social media activity for possible clues.

As the investigation proceeds, the bereaved families, alongside the groom's families, quickly arranged alternate weddings, underscoring societal expectations and personal dilemmas surrounding matrimony in the region. The case underlines the profound consequences of social interventions gone awry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

