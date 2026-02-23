Left Menu

Manipuri Film 'Boong' Triumphs at BAFTA: A Celebration of Peace and Cinema

'Boong', a Manipuri comedy-drama by debut director Lakshmipriya Devi, won the BAFTA Award for Best Children's & Family Film. In her speech, Devi advocated for peace in Manipur. The star-studded BAFTA event also featured Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt as a presenter, celebrating the universal language of cinema.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 23-02-2026 04:07 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 04:07 IST
In an inspiring turn at the prestigious BAFTA Awards in London, Manipuri film 'Boong', produced by Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment, clinched the Best Children's & Family Film award. Debut director Lakshmipriya Devi passionately called for peace in her home region during her acceptance speech.

'Boong' triumphed over international films, showcasing the appeal of coming-of-age narratives. Devi's heartfelt message centered on hope and forgiveness, a theme reflected in the joyous celebration of cinema at the Royal Festival Hall, attended by notable figures like Bollywood star Alia Bhatt.

The event underscored cinema's universal reach, with Alia Bhatt emphasizing the emotional connections forged in film. As 'Boong' garnered acclaim, including other award winners on the night, the BAFTAs highlighted film's power to foster understanding and celebrate shared human experiences.

