A Big Bold Beautiful Journey: A Fateful Tale of Love and Destiny

The romantic fantasy film 'A Big Bold Beautiful Journey,' starring Margot Robbie and Colin Farrell, will hit Indian theatres on September 19, according to a recent announcement by Sony Pictures Entertainment India.

Directed by Kogonada, best known for 'Columbus' and 'After Yang,' the screenplay was crafted by Seth Reiss. The film delves into themes of destiny and memory, exploring the invisible threads that bind us together.

The narrative follows Sarah and David on a journey where love is not merely discovered but pursued. The film also stars Lily Rabe, Jodie Turner-Smith, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge, among others, and marks a reunion for Farrell and Turner-Smith with Kogonada post their 2021 film 'After Yang.'