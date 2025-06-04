Left Menu

Dream to Direct: RS Prasanna's Journey with Aamir Khan

RS Prasanna shares his inspiring journey from a fan to directing Aamir Khan in "Sitaare Zameen Par", a sequel to the acclaimed "Taare Zameen Par". The film features Aamir alongside Genelia Deshmukh and ten specially-abled newcomers. Prasanna emphasizes the magic of a compelling script and passionate direction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 04-06-2025 14:32 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 14:32 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In an inspiring tale of ambition and achievement, filmmaker RS Prasanna narrates his journey from being an audience member cheering for Aamir Khan in 2007 to directing him in the anticipated sequel "Sitaare Zameen Par".

The project, a continuation of the 2007 hit "Taare Zameen Par", features Aamir Khan along with actress Genelia Deshmukh and ten specially-abled fresh talents. The director shared insights of working with this unique ensemble.

Prasanna, who initially captured attention with "Kalyana Samayal Saadham" and its Hindi remake "Shubh Mangal Saavdhan", underscores the influence of a good script and a collaborative star presence, like Aamir's, in making cinematic magic.

