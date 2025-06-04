Dream to Direct: RS Prasanna's Journey with Aamir Khan

In an inspiring tale of ambition and achievement, filmmaker RS Prasanna narrates his journey from being an audience member cheering for Aamir Khan in 2007 to directing him in the anticipated sequel "Sitaare Zameen Par".

The project, a continuation of the 2007 hit "Taare Zameen Par", features Aamir Khan along with actress Genelia Deshmukh and ten specially-abled fresh talents. The director shared insights of working with this unique ensemble.

Prasanna, who initially captured attention with "Kalyana Samayal Saadham" and its Hindi remake "Shubh Mangal Saavdhan", underscores the influence of a good script and a collaborative star presence, like Aamir's, in making cinematic magic.