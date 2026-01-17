Left Menu

Artemis SailGP Newcomers Dominate Chaotic Perth Season Opener

Artemis SailGP made a strong debut at the Perth Sail Grand Prix, leading the field on the opening day of the 2026 season. The Swedish team, guided by Iain Percy and helmed by Nathan Outteridge, overcame early challenges, including an injury to Chris Draper, to secure their top position.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-01-2026 17:26 IST | Created: 17-01-2026 17:26 IST
Artemis SailGP Newcomers Dominate Chaotic Perth Season Opener
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Artemis SailGP signaled a powerful entrance at the Perth Sail Grand Prix, leaving competitors in their wake during Saturday's opening of the 2026 season. The Swedish team, led by Olympic champion Iain Percy and helmsman Nathan Outteridge, quickly rebounded from initial hurdles to take the lead.

Despite a setback earlier in the week with wing trimmer Chris Draper sustaining facial injuries, Artemis maintained their composure and strength, solidifying their position at the top of the leaderboard. Draper's return to the crew underscored their resilience and determination on race day.

The United States and DS Team France also showed promise, tying with Artemis on points but trailing on the leaderboard. Amidst Perth's challenging winds, the competition saw its share of drama, with notable collisions affecting both the New Zealand and Switzerland teams.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deluge Drama: Sydney Residents Evacuated Amid Torrential Floods

Deluge Drama: Sydney Residents Evacuated Amid Torrential Floods

 Australia
2
Trump's Plan: Nations Must Pay $1 Billion for Peace Board Seat

Trump's Plan: Nations Must Pay $1 Billion for Peace Board Seat

 Global
3
Tensions Escalate in Minneapolis Amid Anti-ICE Protests

Tensions Escalate in Minneapolis Amid Anti-ICE Protests

 Global
4
French Ice Dancers Claim first European Title Amid Controversies and Olympic Hopes

French Ice Dancers Claim first European Title Amid Controversies and Olympic...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why antibiotic resistance has become a global health emergency

AI’s greatest threat may be to human flourishing, not jobs or productivity

Quantum–AI convergence could fix pharma’s broken pipeline

AI’s next breakthrough will come from memory, not bigger models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026