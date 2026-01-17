Artemis SailGP Newcomers Dominate Chaotic Perth Season Opener

Artemis SailGP signaled a powerful entrance at the Perth Sail Grand Prix, leaving competitors in their wake during Saturday's opening of the 2026 season. The Swedish team, led by Olympic champion Iain Percy and helmsman Nathan Outteridge, quickly rebounded from initial hurdles to take the lead.

Despite a setback earlier in the week with wing trimmer Chris Draper sustaining facial injuries, Artemis maintained their composure and strength, solidifying their position at the top of the leaderboard. Draper's return to the crew underscored their resilience and determination on race day.

The United States and DS Team France also showed promise, tying with Artemis on points but trailing on the leaderboard. Amidst Perth's challenging winds, the competition saw its share of drama, with notable collisions affecting both the New Zealand and Switzerland teams.

(With inputs from agencies.)