Cillian Murphy Set to Reprise Role in '28 Days Later' Sequel: '28 Years Later: The Bone Temple'

Director Danny Boyle has confirmed Cillian Murphy's return for the '28 Days Later' franchise in the sequel '28 Years Later: The Bone Temple'. Scheduled for a 2026 release, the film continues the story with significant character development, promising a potential greenlight for future projects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-06-2025 15:32 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 15:32 IST
Cillian Murphy (Photo/Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Cillian Murphy is set to make a remarkable return to the '28 Days Later' franchise, as confirmed by director Danny Boyle. The celebrated actor will reprise his role in the much-anticipated sequel, '28 Years Later: The Bone Temple', slated for release on January 16, 2026, according to People magazine.

In an interview, Boyle highlighted Murphy's prominent role in the project, although the film has not yet received the official go-ahead. The involvement of Murphy and a strong box office reception for '28 Years Later' could potentially secure the movie's future, he indicated.

The franchise, co-developed by Boyle and writer Alex Garland, is set to introduce new characters while maintaining continuity with the originals. Alfie Williams, playing 12-year-old Spike, is among the fresh faces. Boyle's praise for the clever integration of Murphy's character in the previous film underscores the creative ambitions for the sequel.

