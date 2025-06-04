Left Menu

Luca Guadagnino Set to Direct Amazon MGM's AI Comedy Drama 'Artificial'

Luca Guadagnino is in negotiations to direct 'Artificial,' a comedic drama about AI from Amazon MGM Studios. The film, penned by Simon Rich, promises intriguing insights into artificial intelligence. Notable producers like David Heyman and Jennifer Fox are attached to the project.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-06-2025 16:03 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 16:03 IST
Luca Guadagnino (Photo/Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Luca Guadagnino, known for his unique cinematic style, is reportedly in discussions to direct 'Artificial,' an upcoming comedic drama from Amazon MGM Studios that delves into the realm of artificial intelligence.

Although specific plot details remain closely guarded, the project is penned by Simon Rich, who will also take on production roles alongside industry heavyweights David Heyman and Jeffrey Clifford from Heyday Films, with Jennifer Fox potentially joining as a producer.

Guadagnino's ongoing collaboration with Amazon MGM Studios is well-noted, following his prior work on 'After the Hunt' and 'Challengers.' Meanwhile, David Heyman, having produced hits like the 'Harry Potter' series and 'Marriage Story,' continues his prolific career with several high-profile works underway, including the latest James Bond installment and a 'Harry Potter' television series.

(With inputs from agencies.)

