Vitthal Rukmini Temple Triples Visitor Capacity to Enhance Pilgrimage Experience
The Vitthal Rukmini temple in Pandharpur, Maharashtra, has increased its daily visitor capacity from 1,200 to 3,600. This adjustment aims to accommodate more devotees attending the revered site. Temple authorities have clarified that offering prayers remains free, urging visitors to report any requests for payment.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 04-06-2025 16:10 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 16:10 IST
- Country:
- India
The Vitthal Rukmini temple, a cherished pilgrimage destination in Maharashtra's Pandharpur, has raised its daily visitor capacity from 1,200 to 3,600, according to temple management.
The adjustment, implemented two days ago, was confirmed by the temple darshan samiti's chief officer, Rajendra Shelke. Officials emphasize that offering prayers is free and have urged devotees to report any demands for money.
The temple, which attracts nearly two crore devotees each year, especially during wari pilgrimages, has made further details about prayer facilities available on its official website.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement