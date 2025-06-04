Vitthal Rukmini Temple Triples Visitor Capacity to Enhance Pilgrimage Experience

The Vitthal Rukmini temple, a cherished pilgrimage destination in Maharashtra's Pandharpur, has raised its daily visitor capacity from 1,200 to 3,600, according to temple management.

The adjustment, implemented two days ago, was confirmed by the temple darshan samiti's chief officer, Rajendra Shelke. Officials emphasize that offering prayers is free and have urged devotees to report any demands for money.

The temple, which attracts nearly two crore devotees each year, especially during wari pilgrimages, has made further details about prayer facilities available on its official website.

