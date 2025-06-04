Guidelines for Eid-ul-Azha: Observing Sacrifice with Respect and Harmony

Muslim clerics are urging the community to adhere to government guidelines during the upcoming Eid-ul-Azha. They emphasize performing the sacrificial rituals in private to maintain community harmony. Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind President Maulana Arshad Madani highlighted the importance of discretion, advising against sharing images of animal sacrifices on social media.

In a statement, Syed Shaban Bukhari, the Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid, Delhi, stressed the need for respect and cleanliness during the festival. He urged that sacrifices must be private, staying clear of public spaces. His comments reinforce Islam's peaceful teachings, urging restraint and respect for fellow citizens.

Madani guided the Muslim community to report any provocative attempts by communal elements to local authorities. Bukhari emphasized that observance should be as dignified as other Indian festivals, respecting the sentiments of citizens to preserve peace and inclusion.

