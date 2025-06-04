Left Menu

Guidelines for Eid-ul-Azha: Observing Sacrifice with Respect and Harmony

Muslim clerics urge the community to adhere to government guidelines during Eid-ul-Azha, emphasizing discretion in animal sacrifices. Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind President Maulana Arshad Madani and Shahi Imam Syed Shaban Bukhari stress on private observance, avoiding open sacrifices, and maintaining communal harmony while respecting all religions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-06-2025 16:58 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 16:58 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Muslim clerics are urging the community to adhere to government guidelines during the upcoming Eid-ul-Azha. They emphasize performing the sacrificial rituals in private to maintain community harmony. Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind President Maulana Arshad Madani highlighted the importance of discretion, advising against sharing images of animal sacrifices on social media.

In a statement, Syed Shaban Bukhari, the Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid, Delhi, stressed the need for respect and cleanliness during the festival. He urged that sacrifices must be private, staying clear of public spaces. His comments reinforce Islam's peaceful teachings, urging restraint and respect for fellow citizens.

Madani guided the Muslim community to report any provocative attempts by communal elements to local authorities. Bukhari emphasized that observance should be as dignified as other Indian festivals, respecting the sentiments of citizens to preserve peace and inclusion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

