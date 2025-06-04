Left Menu

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Triumphant Procession Electrifies Garden City

Amid jubilant celebrations, IPL champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru returned home to an enthusiastic reception in Bengaluru. Fans thronged the streets to cheer the team, especially Virat Kohli. The squad met with Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister and Chief Minister before heading to an open-top bus parade and fan engagement event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 04-06-2025 17:01 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 17:01 IST
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Triumphant Procession Electrifies Garden City
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru, freshly crowned as IPL champions, arrived home to Bengaluru on Wednesday, greeted by a chaotic yet joyous crowd of fans. The streets were alive with excitement as fans gathered at Chinnaswamy Stadium to glimpse their cricketing idols, including the lauded Virat Kohli.

The team, led by Rajat Patidar, was welcomed by Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar at the airport before a significant meeting with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at Vidhana Soudha. Shivakumar lauded Kohli for his unwavering commitment to the team over 18 years, expressing the pride of Karnataka's citizens.

The day's events culminated in an open-top bus parade from Vidhana Soudha to the stadium, sanctioned by the Chief Minister despite initial concerns about road congestion. Fans, urged to adhere to police guidelines, filled the streets in celebration, with Kohli prominently displaying the trophy amidst the raucous applause.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick

Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary ...

 United States
2
UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Russia demands secret vote

UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Rus...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane season, sources say

EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane...

 Global
4
Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand drilling

Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand dril...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025