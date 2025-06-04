Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Triumphant Procession Electrifies Garden City

Royal Challengers Bengaluru, freshly crowned as IPL champions, arrived home to Bengaluru on Wednesday, greeted by a chaotic yet joyous crowd of fans. The streets were alive with excitement as fans gathered at Chinnaswamy Stadium to glimpse their cricketing idols, including the lauded Virat Kohli.

The team, led by Rajat Patidar, was welcomed by Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar at the airport before a significant meeting with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at Vidhana Soudha. Shivakumar lauded Kohli for his unwavering commitment to the team over 18 years, expressing the pride of Karnataka's citizens.

The day's events culminated in an open-top bus parade from Vidhana Soudha to the stadium, sanctioned by the Chief Minister despite initial concerns about road congestion. Fans, urged to adhere to police guidelines, filled the streets in celebration, with Kohli prominently displaying the trophy amidst the raucous applause.

(With inputs from agencies.)