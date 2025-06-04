Left Menu

Minutes & Machines: A Synergy of Motorcycling and Timepieces

Helios Luxe by Titan hosted an event called Minutes & Machines, uniting motorcycling and horology enthusiasts. Featuring U-BOAT's latest watch collection, the bespoke motorcycling experience combined the thrill of riding with luxury watches. The event, attended by superbike riders, celebrated precision, design, and a shared passion for craftsmanship.

Helios Luxe by Titan, a leader in premium watch destinations, celebrated the unique connection between high-end motorcycling and horology during its exclusive event titled Minutes & Machines. The celebration highlighted shared values of precision and craftsmanship, from motorcycles to timepieces.

Held on the morning of May 31, the event commenced with a thrilling ride led by automotive journalist Sagar Sheldekar. It was a convergence of Harley-Davidson enthusiasts and superbike riders, all eager to explore the new U-BOAT Capsoil and Dark Moon watch collections, celebrated at the Helios Luxe store in Bengaluru.

The initiative, described by Javed K M, Retail Head of Titan Company Ltd., as a community-driven experience, sought to showcase U-BOAT's bold design philosophy. The event fostered a sense of community among participants, blending high-performance biking with horological storytelling.

