KRAFTON and Royal Enfield Unite: A Groundbreaking Fusion of Gaming and Motorcycling

KRAFTON India has partnered with Royal Enfield in a pioneering collaboration that combines gaming with motorcycling. This initiative introduces Royal Enfield's Bullet 350 and Continental GT 650 as rideable options in the popular mobile game, BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI), launching on January 19, 2026 through the BGMI 4.2 update.

The collaboration aims to synergize Royal Enfield's automotive legacy with BGMI's gaming universe, offering a range of exclusive in-game content themed around the renowned motorcycle brand. For gaming enthusiasts and auto fans alike, this integration provides a unique space where virtual entertainment and motorcycling passion intersect.

Highlighting the partnership's creativity, Royal Enfield showcased a custom-built motorcycle inspired by BGMI's combat elements, marking a confluence of gaming aesthetics and mechanical creativity. This move symbolizes a deeper engagement with digital experiences, underscoring both brands' commitment to delivering innovative and culturally significant content.

