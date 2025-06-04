Left Menu

Michael J. Fox Seeks Iconic 'Back to the Future' Guitar

Michael J. Fox, star of 'Back to the Future', has called for the public's help to find the iconic red Gibson guitar from the film. Meanwhile, entertainment news also covers Disney layoffs, Paramount Global's board nominations, Sean Combs' trial, Harvey Weinstein's retrial, Mattel's new studio, and shareholder decisions at Warner Bros Discovery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-06-2025 18:28 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 18:28 IST
Michael J. Fox Seeks Iconic 'Back to the Future' Guitar
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a plea that speaks to fans of 'Back to the Future', Michael J. Fox and his co-stars are seeking assistance to recover the iconic Gibson guitar used in a pivotal scene from the beloved film. The guitar, played by Fox's character Marty McFly, left a memorable mark on audiences during a 1950s high school dance.

Elsewhere in entertainment, Walt Disney is laying off several hundred employees in its film and TV divisions globally. Paramount Global nominated three new directors as it waits for approval on an $8.4 billion merger with Skydance Media. Meanwhile, Sean 'Diddy' Combs faces allegations in a sex trafficking trial, and prosecutors urge a jury to convict Harvey Weinstein of sexual assault charges.

Additionally, Mattel announces the formation of Mattel Studios to consolidate its film and television arms, aiming to replicate the success of the 'Barbie' movie. Also, a majority of Warner Bros Discovery shareholders have voted against the executive pay packages proposed for 2024.

