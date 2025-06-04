Michael J. Fox Seeks Iconic 'Back to the Future' Guitar

In a plea that speaks to fans of 'Back to the Future', Michael J. Fox and his co-stars are seeking assistance to recover the iconic Gibson guitar used in a pivotal scene from the beloved film. The guitar, played by Fox's character Marty McFly, left a memorable mark on audiences during a 1950s high school dance.

Elsewhere in entertainment, Walt Disney is laying off several hundred employees in its film and TV divisions globally. Paramount Global nominated three new directors as it waits for approval on an $8.4 billion merger with Skydance Media. Meanwhile, Sean 'Diddy' Combs faces allegations in a sex trafficking trial, and prosecutors urge a jury to convict Harvey Weinstein of sexual assault charges.

Additionally, Mattel announces the formation of Mattel Studios to consolidate its film and television arms, aiming to replicate the success of the 'Barbie' movie. Also, a majority of Warner Bros Discovery shareholders have voted against the executive pay packages proposed for 2024.