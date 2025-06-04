Left Menu

Revamped Hall of Nuclear Power: The Future of Energy

The National Science Centre will unveil a revamped gallery featuring over 50 interactive exhibits on nuclear energy, highlighting its vital role in India's future. The exhibition includes artifacts, 3D presentations, and honors pioneers like Homi J Bhabha. It aims to educate the public on nuclear technology's benefits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-06-2025 19:48 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 19:48 IST
Revamped Hall of Nuclear Power: The Future of Energy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The National Science Centre is set to unveil a new, state-of-the-art gallery, focusing on nuclear power as a crucial component of India's energy future. The revamped permanent gallery, titled 'Hall of Nuclear Power: Atoms Serving the Nation,' will feature over 50 interactive exhibits, including a 3D walkthrough of a nuclear power plant and artifacts from actual reactors.

Originally inaugurated in 2016, the gallery's revamp pays tribute to pioneers like Homi J Bhabha and reinforces nuclear energy's role as a reliable and sustainable power source. With India possessing vast thorium reserves and increasing energy demands, nuclear power is anticipated to be essential in achieving long-term energy security.

The exhibition, occupying 7,000 square feet, is supported by the Nuclear Power Corporation of India (NPCIL) and aims to demystify nuclear energy for students and the public. It spans topics like nuclear fission, radiation safety, waste management, and net-zero emissions. The opening ceremony will feature notable figures from NPCIL and the science community.

TRENDING

1
Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick

Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary ...

 United States
2
UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Russia demands secret vote

UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Rus...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane season, sources say

EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane...

 Global
4
Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand drilling

Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand dril...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025