Revamped Hall of Nuclear Power: The Future of Energy

The National Science Centre is set to unveil a new, state-of-the-art gallery, focusing on nuclear power as a crucial component of India's energy future. The revamped permanent gallery, titled 'Hall of Nuclear Power: Atoms Serving the Nation,' will feature over 50 interactive exhibits, including a 3D walkthrough of a nuclear power plant and artifacts from actual reactors.

Originally inaugurated in 2016, the gallery's revamp pays tribute to pioneers like Homi J Bhabha and reinforces nuclear energy's role as a reliable and sustainable power source. With India possessing vast thorium reserves and increasing energy demands, nuclear power is anticipated to be essential in achieving long-term energy security.

The exhibition, occupying 7,000 square feet, is supported by the Nuclear Power Corporation of India (NPCIL) and aims to demystify nuclear energy for students and the public. It spans topics like nuclear fission, radiation safety, waste management, and net-zero emissions. The opening ceremony will feature notable figures from NPCIL and the science community.