Tragic End on the Char Dham Yatra: Pilgrim's Final Journey
A 76-year-old pilgrim from Bengaluru, Ravi Kumar, died of a heart attack during the Char Dham Yatra in Uttarakhand. He was en route to Kedarnath when the incident occurred. Despite immediate medical attention, Kumar was declared dead at a local hospital. Authorities have notified his family.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Tehri | Updated: 04-06-2025 21:16 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 21:16 IST
- Country:
- India
An unfortunate incident marked the Char Dham Yatra for a Karnataka pilgrim, leading to a tragic end.
Ravi Kumar, a 76-year-old resident of Bengaluru, suffered a fatal heart attack while traveling to Kedarnath after his visit to Gangotri.
The police confirmed his passing following efforts to revive him at a local hospital.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Karnataka Congress govt has completed 2 years, we have fulfilled promise of five guarantees: Cong leader Rahul Gandhi at Hosapete.
BJP wants money and resources to go select rich people, while Cong wants money to go to poor: Rahul Gandhi in Karnataka.
Bengaluru Submerged: Torrential Rains Cause Mayhem in Karnataka
Cyclonic Conditions Threaten Karnataka: Heavy Rains and Fatalities Reported
(Eds: Corrects slug) Karnataka Congress govt has completed 2 years, we have fulfilled promise of five guarantees: Cong leader Rahul Gandhi at Hosapete.