Tragic End on the Char Dham Yatra: Pilgrim's Final Journey

A 76-year-old pilgrim from Bengaluru, Ravi Kumar, died of a heart attack during the Char Dham Yatra in Uttarakhand. He was en route to Kedarnath when the incident occurred. Despite immediate medical attention, Kumar was declared dead at a local hospital. Authorities have notified his family.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Tehri | Updated: 04-06-2025 21:16 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 21:16 IST
An unfortunate incident marked the Char Dham Yatra for a Karnataka pilgrim, leading to a tragic end.

Ravi Kumar, a 76-year-old resident of Bengaluru, suffered a fatal heart attack while traveling to Kedarnath after his visit to Gangotri.

The police confirmed his passing following efforts to revive him at a local hospital.

