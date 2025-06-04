Left Menu

Disney's Live-Action 'Snow White' Set to Stream on Disney+

The live-action remake of Disney's 'Snow White,' starring Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot, will premiere on Disney+ on June 11. Directed by Marc Webb, the film introduces a new male character played by Andrew Burnap and features music by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-06-2025 23:06 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 23:06 IST
Snow White visuals (Image sourc: Disney). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Disney's highly anticipated live-action reinterpretation of 'Snow White' is poised to make its streaming debut on Disney+ come June 11, as per reports from Variety. This cinematic venture stars Rachel Zegler, of 'West Side Story' fame, stepping into the iconic role of Snow White.

The production, reimagining the 1937 animated classic, follows the narrative of the young princess evading her wicked stepmother, portrayed by Gal Gadot, who brings an intense modernity to this timeless character. Despite being directed by noted filmmaker Marc Webb and penned by 'The Girl on the Train' writer Erin Cressida Wilson, the film had an underwhelming box office start, pulling in USD 43 million domestically.

This new rendition unfolds with a fresh twist, introducing Andrew Burnap as a male lead, thereby adding layers to the story. Esteemed composers Benj Pasek and Justin Paul enrich the soundtrack with original scores, alongside classic melodies, ensuring the musical landscape remains enchanting. The film preserves the essence of the Brothers Grimm narrative, charting Snow White's escape into the forest and her consequential alliance with seven dwarfs after her expulsion by a jealous stepmother.

