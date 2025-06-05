Egypt Pledges Preservation of Saint Catherine Monastery

On Wednesday, Egypt's foreign minister assured his Greek counterpart of the preservation of the spiritual and religious importance of the Saint Catherine Monastery and its surrounding archaeological sites.

This development follows concerns expressed by the Greek Orthodox Church after an administrative court affirmed the state's ownership of the land while acknowledging the monks' right to use the site.

Last week, the Patriarchate of Jerusalem highlighted the importance of ensuring Christian worship continues uninterrupted, acknowledging Egypt's commitment to preserving the site's religious status.