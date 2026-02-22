Left Menu

Political Intrigue: The Sabarimala Tantri Gold Case Controversy

Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala alleges that Sabarimala tantri was unjustly targeted in a gold loss case, citing political intervention. He criticizes the Special Investigation Team for a biased probe and warns of political misuse by the state government. The case has ignited a political debate in Kerala.

Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala claimed political foul play in the arrest of Sabarimala's chief priest, Kandararu Rajeevaru, over a gold loss case. He argued the arrest was manipulated to shield influential figures and alleged the Special Investigation Team was compromised by the Chief Minister's Office.

The Kollam Vigilance Court had granted bail to Rajeevaru, finding no evidence supporting his detainment. Chennithala further criticized the ruling LDF government for potentially using Rajeevaru's arrest as a diversionary tactic, particularly after losing ground in local polls.

The state faces heightened tension as opposition parties seize on the judiciary's findings, while Chennithala distances himself from objectionable protest tactics used by his party's Youth Congress. The situation has sparked a broader political debate within Kerala.

(With inputs from agencies.)

