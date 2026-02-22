Congress Criticizes Interim US Trade Deal: 'Abki Baar Trump Se Haar'

In a sharp critique of the interim US trade deal, the Congress Party has accused the government of capitulating to American demands. Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh emphasized the need to renegotiate the deal, saying it unfairly favored the US and posed threats to Indian agriculture.

The controversy stems from the terms of the agreement, which Congress believes were hastily accepted in light of President Trump's modification of global tariffs. Ramesh argued that the original 'give and take' premise of the agreement was disproportionately skewed against India.

This criticism comes after a Supreme Court ruling declaring Trump's tariffs illegal, prompting Congress to call for a reassessment of the agreement. The trade deal could adversely affect Indian farmers, and Congress plans to escalate the issue with a series of Kisan Maha Chaupals to rally support.