Congress Criticizes Interim US Trade Deal: 'Abki Baar Trump Se Haar'

Congress criticized the interim US trade deal as biased towards the US, urging a renegotiation. Congress' Jairam Ramesh condemned the Prime Minister for hastily agreeing to terms that may harm Indian farmers. The deal coincides with Trump's revised tariffs, despite a recent Supreme Court ruling against Trump's global tariffs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-02-2026 12:59 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 12:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a sharp critique of the interim US trade deal, the Congress Party has accused the government of capitulating to American demands. Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh emphasized the need to renegotiate the deal, saying it unfairly favored the US and posed threats to Indian agriculture.

The controversy stems from the terms of the agreement, which Congress believes were hastily accepted in light of President Trump's modification of global tariffs. Ramesh argued that the original 'give and take' premise of the agreement was disproportionately skewed against India.

This criticism comes after a Supreme Court ruling declaring Trump's tariffs illegal, prompting Congress to call for a reassessment of the agreement. The trade deal could adversely affect Indian farmers, and Congress plans to escalate the issue with a series of Kisan Maha Chaupals to rally support.

