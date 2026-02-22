Terrorist killed in ongoing operation by security forces in J-K's Kishtwar district: Officials.
PTI | Jammu | Updated: 22-02-2026 12:59 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 12:59 IST
- Country:
- India
Terrorist killed in ongoing operation by security forces in J-K's Kishtwar district: Officials.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Jammu and Kashmir's Medical Education Revolution
IndiGo Appoints New Head of Operations Amid Restructuring
BJP MLA Chandru Lamani Caught in Corruption Scandal: Lokayukta's Successful Sting Operation
Budgam Police Cracks Down on Terror Assets in Landmark Operation
MLA's Alleged Bribery Bust: A Corruption Sting Operation