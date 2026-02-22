Tragic Motorcycle Accident Claims Three Lives in Bihar

A tragic accident in Bihar's Nawada district claimed the lives of three individuals when their motorcycle collided with an electrical pole, according to a local police officer.

The incident took place around 10 pm near Katghara More under the jurisdiction of the Sitamarhi police station.

The deceased were identified as Pratap Kumar alias Vikash Kumar (20), Indran Manjhi (42), and Sonu Kumar alias Bhola Choudhary (20), all residents of Reula village in Gaya district. Their bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.

(With inputs from agencies.)