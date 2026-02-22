Tragic Motorcycle Accident Claims Three Lives in Bihar
Three individuals lost their lives after their motorcycle hit an electrical pole in Nawada district, Bihar. The victims, identified as Pratap Kumar alias Vikash Kumar, Indran Manjhi, and Sonu Kumar alias Bhola Choudhary, were from Reula village, Gaya district. The incident occurred near Katghara More around 10 pm.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Nawada | Updated: 22-02-2026 13:00 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 13:00 IST
A tragic accident in Bihar's Nawada district claimed the lives of three individuals when their motorcycle collided with an electrical pole, according to a local police officer.
The incident took place around 10 pm near Katghara More under the jurisdiction of the Sitamarhi police station.
The deceased were identified as Pratap Kumar alias Vikash Kumar (20), Indran Manjhi (42), and Sonu Kumar alias Bhola Choudhary (20), all residents of Reula village in Gaya district. Their bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.
