Unveiling 'Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan': A Soulful Saga of Love and Yearning

The teaser of 'Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan' reveals a poignant tale of romance starring Vikrant Massey and Shanaya Kapoor. It promises a narrative filled with passion, personal choices, and evocative music, capturing the essence of a love story where moments of connection and separation intertwine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-06-2025 14:39 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 14:39 IST
Vikrant Massey, Shanaya Kapoor in a still from 'Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan' (Photo/YouTube/@ZeeStudiosOfficial). Image Credit: ANI
The teaser of the upcoming film 'Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan' has been released, offering audiences a glimpse into a romantic narrative starring Vikrant Massey and Shanaya Kapoor. The film explores the tender complexities of a chance encounter between two strangers, set against a backdrop of soulful music and profound connections.

With its central theme focused on a quietly blooming love disrupted by personal choices, the teaser captivates with its portrayal of a blindfolded dance, symbolizing blind trust and intimacy. Vikrant Massey and Shanaya Kapoor's chemistry is vivid, as they navigate a storyline steeped in emotion and the bittersweet nature of love.

While plot details remain under wraps, the film, featuring evocative music by Vishal Mishra, is poised to evoke deep emotions. Directed by Santosh Singh and produced by Zee Studios, 'Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan' is set to release in cinemas on July 11, 2025, marking Shanaya Kapoor's debut.

