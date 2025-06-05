Left Menu

Engineering Marvels of the Chenab Rail Link Unveiled at New Museum

A new railway museum in Reasi district, showcasing the engineering achievements of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link, is set to open. Situated near the Chenab Rail Bridge, the museum highlights engineering challenges and features interactive exhibits, promising to boost tourism and the local economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 05-06-2025 15:08 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 15:08 IST
Engineering Marvels of the Chenab Rail Link Unveiled at New Museum
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) will be celebrated with a new museum, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The museum highlights the engineering feat of the world's highest steel arch rail bridge over Chenab River in Reasi.

Set as a key tourist attraction, the museum displays the engineering challenges of the USBRL project, including Tunnel T-33 and cable-stayed bridges. Visitors can explore interactive galleries and enjoy panoramic views from a rooftop area.

The museum's opening is anticipated to bolster tourism and economic growth locally, offering job opportunities as traditional foods and services are expected to cater to the influx of tourists.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

 United States
2
Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

 Global
3
US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Election

US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Elec...

 Global
4
Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025