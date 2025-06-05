Engineering Marvels of the Chenab Rail Link Unveiled at New Museum

The Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) will be celebrated with a new museum, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The museum highlights the engineering feat of the world's highest steel arch rail bridge over Chenab River in Reasi.

Set as a key tourist attraction, the museum displays the engineering challenges of the USBRL project, including Tunnel T-33 and cable-stayed bridges. Visitors can explore interactive galleries and enjoy panoramic views from a rooftop area.

The museum's opening is anticipated to bolster tourism and economic growth locally, offering job opportunities as traditional foods and services are expected to cater to the influx of tourists.

