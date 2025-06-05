Sophia Bush's Shocking TV Set Allegations: A Tale of Abuse and Courage

In a candid discussion with Monica Lewinsky on her podcast 'Reclaiming,' actress Sophia Bush has alleged that she endured severe physical and emotional abuse on the set of a television show, according to People magazine. Bush described the devastating impact this experience had on her personal and professional life.

Bush, well-known for her nine-year stint on 'One Tree Hill,' spoke of her excitement at joining a new TV series, but that excitement quickly turned to dread. She accused an older colleague of subjecting her to various forms of abuse, which she likened to being perpetually on high alert, ready for battle.

Physically, Bush suffered from symptoms such as hives, hair loss, and weight fluctuations, accompanied by severe anxiety and defensiveness. She admitted to becoming withdrawn and unable to tolerate physical touch or attention. In April 2017, she left the show, needing to prioritize her well-being over any professional commitment.

Bush disclosed that she was ultimately given a choice: alter her circumstances or see her character removed from the storyline. Opting for the former, she stepped away, driven by a need for self-respect in an environment where she felt none.

In October 2017, an executive reached out to Bush with an apology, admitting the series had narrowly avoided public scandal. Although she did not explicitly name the series, the narrative has strong ties to her time on 'Chicago P.D.,' where she played a lead role from 2014 until her departure.

Bush has previously spoken about her decision to exit the series, emphasizing the importance of mental and physical health. Her revelations highlight ongoing issues within the television industry, marking another significant moment in the conversation about workplace harassment. (ANI)