Gaming for a Greener World: Reliance Games Leads the Charge

Mumbai — In a significant move supporting World Environment Day, Reliance Games (RG) has announced the fourth edition of its pioneering green gaming initiative aimed at combating plastic pollution. This effort, part of the Playing for the Planet Alliance facilitated by UNEP, seeks to harness the educational and motivational potential of gaming.

Since its inception, the initiative has evolved into a movement with over 16 million players collecting virtual plastic waste, translating virtual actions into environmental awareness. Amit Khanduja, CEO of Reliance Entertainment – Digital, said, "We believe gaming has a unique power to inspire action beyond entertainment."

The campaign aligns with India's Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, focusing on cleanliness and waste management. By embedding sustainability into popular games, Reliance Games aims to empower youth to take meaningful environmental action, driving towards a cleaner, greener future.

(With inputs from agencies.)