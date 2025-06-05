Left Menu

Cultural Reverence and Conservation: Saving Our Rivers

Union Jal Shakti Minister C R Patil emphasized the cultural importance of rivers while discussing conservation efforts at an event in Bulandshahr. Highlighting plastic pollution as a major challenge, Patil praised efforts like the 'Ganga Praharis' and sewage treatment plants, advocating for public awareness and sustainable practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bulandshahr | Updated: 05-06-2025 18:44 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 18:44 IST
Cultural Reverence and Conservation: Saving Our Rivers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Jal Shakti Minister C R Patil, speaking at a World Environment Day event in Bulandshahr, highlighted the deep cultural significance of rivers and stressed the necessity of their preservation as an act of reverence.

The event, held under the 'Namami Gange' mission, began with a tree plantation drive, where Patil emphasized the urgent need to tackle plastic pollution, urging the elimination of plastic use and increased public awareness.

Patil commended the efforts of 'Ganga Praharis' and the effectiveness of sewage treatment plants in curbing pollution, while also visiting the Ganga Aqua Life Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre in Narora, and inaugurated a workshop on natural farming practices, discussing chemical-free methods and climate change challenges.

TRENDING

1
Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

 United States
2
Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

 Global
3
US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Election

US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Elec...

 Global
4
Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New dual-AI strategy targets generative cheating in university assessments

Cybersecurity strategy, not compliance, drives investment across ASEAN

AI-optimized farming system slashes energy use, boosts precision agriculture accuracy to 98.6%

Predictive AI could future-proof cities, if governance and privacy catch up

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025