Cultural Reverence and Conservation: Saving Our Rivers
Union Jal Shakti Minister C R Patil emphasized the cultural importance of rivers while discussing conservation efforts at an event in Bulandshahr. Highlighting plastic pollution as a major challenge, Patil praised efforts like the 'Ganga Praharis' and sewage treatment plants, advocating for public awareness and sustainable practices.
Union Jal Shakti Minister C R Patil, speaking at a World Environment Day event in Bulandshahr, highlighted the deep cultural significance of rivers and stressed the necessity of their preservation as an act of reverence.
The event, held under the 'Namami Gange' mission, began with a tree plantation drive, where Patil emphasized the urgent need to tackle plastic pollution, urging the elimination of plastic use and increased public awareness.
Patil commended the efforts of 'Ganga Praharis' and the effectiveness of sewage treatment plants in curbing pollution, while also visiting the Ganga Aqua Life Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre in Narora, and inaugurated a workshop on natural farming practices, discussing chemical-free methods and climate change challenges.
