Historic Moment: Ayodhya's Grand 'Ram Darbar' Consecration

Ayodhya marked a historic event on Thursday as Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated the consecration of the 'Ram Darbar', symbolizing Lord Rama in his royal form. This took place within the newly constructed temples at the Ram Janmabhoomi complex.

This significant event follows the first major consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla, held on January 22, 2024, with the Prime Minister in attendance.

Modi shared his hopes on X, emphasizing the occasion's power to inspire devotion and joy among Lord Rama's followers, while he extended blessings of happiness, health, and prosperity to the nation.