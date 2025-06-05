Left Menu

Historic Moment: Ayodhya's Grand 'Ram Darbar' Consecration

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the consecration of the 'Ram Darbar' at Ayodhya as another proud and historic milestone. Installed in eight new temples within the Ram Janmabhoomi complex, this event followed the initial consecration of Ram Lalla. Modi expressed wishes for prosperity and joy for all devotees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2025 19:16 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 19:16 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Ayodhya marked a historic event on Thursday as Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated the consecration of the 'Ram Darbar', symbolizing Lord Rama in his royal form. This took place within the newly constructed temples at the Ram Janmabhoomi complex.

This significant event follows the first major consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla, held on January 22, 2024, with the Prime Minister in attendance.

Modi shared his hopes on X, emphasizing the occasion's power to inspire devotion and joy among Lord Rama's followers, while he extended blessings of happiness, health, and prosperity to the nation.

