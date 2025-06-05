Historic Milestone: Raja Ram Idol Consecrated at Ram Jamnabhoomi

The Raja Ram idol was consecrated in a ceremony marked by grandeur and deep spiritual significance at the Ram Jamnabhoomi complex on Thursday. This event, a major milestone, pushes forward the long-standing project of constructing the grand Ram temple in Ayodhya.

The ceremony was attended by high-profile figures, including Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, alongside other priests, underlining the occasion's significance both religiously and politically. The streets of Ayodhya were lined with fervent devotees despite restrictions on access and movement around the temple site.

Spanning a history of political discourse, this temple's construction, deemed significant in light of the 2019 Supreme Court verdict, stands as a testament to the combined efforts of faith and perseverance. The new temple celebrates not just a deity, but also a historical narrative deeply interwoven with India's socio-political fabric.

