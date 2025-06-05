Ayodhya's Divine Revival: A Testament to Sanatan Dharma
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced on Thursday that the vision of a 'Viksit Bharat' rooted in Sanatan Dharma is materializing under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with Ayodhya reclaiming its sacred status from the Treta Yuga era.
Adityanath conveyed these sentiments during the celebration of the 87th birthday of Mahant Nritya Gopal Das Ji Maharaj, president of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, at Mani Ram Das Chhavni.
Highlighting Ayodhya's cultural revival, Adityanath noted the historical milestone of the Ram Mandir's 'pran pratishtha' ceremony on January 22, 2024, conducted by Prime Minister Modi. Emphasizing the temple's significance, he underscored its role as a testament to Sanatan Dharma's enduring strength.
