Ayodhya's Divine Revival: A Testament to Sanatan Dharma

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath discusses the spiritual resurgence of Ayodhya under PM Modi's leadership, highlighting the completion of the Ram Mandir's 'pran pratishtha' ceremony. Celebrating Mahant Nritya Gopal Das Ji's birthday, he emphasizes Sanatan Dharma's pivotal role in shaping a strong, empowered India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ayodhya | Updated: 05-06-2025 20:19 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 20:19 IST
Ayodhya's Divine Revival: A Testament to Sanatan Dharma
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced on Thursday that the vision of a 'Viksit Bharat' rooted in Sanatan Dharma is materializing under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with Ayodhya reclaiming its sacred status from the Treta Yuga era.

Adityanath conveyed these sentiments during the celebration of the 87th birthday of Mahant Nritya Gopal Das Ji Maharaj, president of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, at Mani Ram Das Chhavni.

Highlighting Ayodhya's cultural revival, Adityanath noted the historical milestone of the Ram Mandir's 'pran pratishtha' ceremony on January 22, 2024, conducted by Prime Minister Modi. Emphasizing the temple's significance, he underscored its role as a testament to Sanatan Dharma's enduring strength.

