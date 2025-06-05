Left Menu

Tamil Nadu's Proud Support: Tribeswoman Pursues IIT Dreams

Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister M K Stalin announced that the government will cover the higher education expenses of A Rajeshwari, a tribal student who gained admission to IIT. Her success, despite personal challenges, is celebrated by leaders, highlighting a commitment to educational equity within the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 05-06-2025 20:24 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 20:24 IST
Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister M K Stalin has pledged state support for the higher education costs of A Rajeshwari, a tribal student accepted into IIT. Stalin emphasized the pride of having more young women, especially from tribal backgrounds, entering such prestigious institutions.

Expressing his admiration, Stalin honored Rajeshwari's determination, acknowledging her late father's educational aspirations for her. Despite his passing, she has achieved her admission to IIT, demonstrating remarkable resolve and resilience.

Congratulations poured in from political figures including AIADMK's Edappadi K Palaniswami, who commended Rajeshwari's accomplishment, as her feat brings pride not just to her community in Karumandurai village but all of Tamil Nadu.

(With inputs from agencies.)

