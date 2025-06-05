Tamil Nadu's Proud Support: Tribeswoman Pursues IIT Dreams

Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister M K Stalin has pledged state support for the higher education costs of A Rajeshwari, a tribal student accepted into IIT. Stalin emphasized the pride of having more young women, especially from tribal backgrounds, entering such prestigious institutions.

Expressing his admiration, Stalin honored Rajeshwari's determination, acknowledging her late father's educational aspirations for her. Despite his passing, she has achieved her admission to IIT, demonstrating remarkable resolve and resilience.

Congratulations poured in from political figures including AIADMK's Edappadi K Palaniswami, who commended Rajeshwari's accomplishment, as her feat brings pride not just to her community in Karumandurai village but all of Tamil Nadu.

