Vedantu Students Shine in JEE Main 2026 with Stellar Results

Riddhesh Bendale from Maharashtra has achieved an outstanding 99.999 percentile in JEE Main 2026 Session 1, setting a high benchmark for academic excellence. A student from Vedantu's 3-Year Long Term Batch, Bendale exemplifies the persistent dedication required to excel in competitive examinations.

Vedantu students consistently delivered remarkable performances, with 45 scoring above 99.5 percentile and 104 crossing the 99 percentile threshold in JEE Main 2026. This success underscores the impact of Vedantu's structured programs combining experienced educators and proprietary technologies.

Emphasizing technology-driven education, Vedantu has expanded its offline Learning Centres to over 75 locations, integrating AI systems like Ved to enhance personalized learning experiences. Co-founders Anand Prakash and Vamsi Krishna credited the students' achievements to a robust academic model and continuous mentorship support.

(With inputs from agencies.)