The Mango Man's Tribute: A New Mango Variety Named After Rajnath Singh
Kalimullah Khan, renowned as India's 'Mango Man,' has introduced a new mango variety named 'Rajnath Aam' after Defense Minister Rajnath Singh. Cultivated in Khan's Malihabad orchard, this tribute highlights significant Indian figures. Awarded the Padma Shri, Khan has developed over 300 mango varieties, emphasizing peaceful dialogue over conflict.
- Country:
- India
Kalimullah Khan, known across India as the 'Mango Man,' has unveiled a new mango variant named 'Rajnath Aam' in honor of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. This cultivar has been cultivated using Khan's unique grafting techniques at his orchard located in Malihabad.
Having previously devoted mango names to other notable Indian figures like Sachin Tendulkar and Aishwarya Rai, Khan now pays tribute to Rajnath Singh, praising his balanced approach to issues like the recent Kashmir tensions. Khan's naming of mangoes is a testament to their influential legacies.
Celebrated for his dedication to mango cultivation, Khan has developed over 300 varieties to revive Malihabad's lost mango heritage. Despite facing challenges, including unfulfilled promises from government officials, Khan's mission remains centered on preserving mango diversity and unlocking their medicinal potential.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Ricky Kej Rejoices Padma Shri: A Nation's Tribute to Musical and Environmental Excellence
Harvinder Singh: From Olympic Gold to Padma Shri Honors
From Mechanical Engineer to Vedic Guru: Jonas Masetti's Padma Shri Journey
Harvinder Singh's Stellar Achievements: From Paralympics Gold to Padma Shri Honor
Dr. Ricky Gyan Kej Honored with Padma Shri: A Stage as His Temple