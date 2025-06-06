Kalimullah Khan, known across India as the 'Mango Man,' has unveiled a new mango variant named 'Rajnath Aam' in honor of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. This cultivar has been cultivated using Khan's unique grafting techniques at his orchard located in Malihabad.

Having previously devoted mango names to other notable Indian figures like Sachin Tendulkar and Aishwarya Rai, Khan now pays tribute to Rajnath Singh, praising his balanced approach to issues like the recent Kashmir tensions. Khan's naming of mangoes is a testament to their influential legacies.

Celebrated for his dedication to mango cultivation, Khan has developed over 300 varieties to revive Malihabad's lost mango heritage. Despite facing challenges, including unfulfilled promises from government officials, Khan's mission remains centered on preserving mango diversity and unlocking their medicinal potential.

