Left Menu

The Mango Man's Tribute: A New Mango Variety Named After Rajnath Singh

Kalimullah Khan, renowned as India's 'Mango Man,' has introduced a new mango variety named 'Rajnath Aam' after Defense Minister Rajnath Singh. Cultivated in Khan's Malihabad orchard, this tribute highlights significant Indian figures. Awarded the Padma Shri, Khan has developed over 300 mango varieties, emphasizing peaceful dialogue over conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 06-06-2025 09:48 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 09:48 IST
The Mango Man's Tribute: A New Mango Variety Named After Rajnath Singh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Kalimullah Khan, known across India as the 'Mango Man,' has unveiled a new mango variant named 'Rajnath Aam' in honor of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. This cultivar has been cultivated using Khan's unique grafting techniques at his orchard located in Malihabad.

Having previously devoted mango names to other notable Indian figures like Sachin Tendulkar and Aishwarya Rai, Khan now pays tribute to Rajnath Singh, praising his balanced approach to issues like the recent Kashmir tensions. Khan's naming of mangoes is a testament to their influential legacies.

Celebrated for his dedication to mango cultivation, Khan has developed over 300 varieties to revive Malihabad's lost mango heritage. Despite facing challenges, including unfulfilled promises from government officials, Khan's mission remains centered on preserving mango diversity and unlocking their medicinal potential.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

 India
2
Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Industry

Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Indust...

 Germany
3
Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

 India
4
Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI access must favor defenders, not hackers: New framework calls for asymmetric cybersecurity strategy

From theory to firewalls: Criminology now shapes global cybersecurity policy

Cyber threats target AI-based accessibility tools in healthcare and education

Digital twins and AI redefine urban waste management worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025