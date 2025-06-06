Ana de Armas: From Humble Beginnings to Hollywood's Action Star

Ana de Armas's journey from Cuba to Hollywood stardom is a tale of determination and resilience. Initially starring alongside Keanu Reeves in the 2015 thriller 'Knock Knock', de Armas struggled with English but learned it phonetically, paving the way for her stellar career.

Her role in 'Ballerina', an action-packed spin-off of the 'John Wick' series, marks a significant milestone, showcasing her evolution as an action star. Critics have praised her performance, suggesting a promising opening weekend for the film.

Beyond films, de Armas has faced personal challenges, including overcoming asthma, which makes her current physically demanding roles even more impressive. Despite hurdles, she stands as a leading Latina star, reflecting on her unexpected yet triumphant journey in Hollywood.