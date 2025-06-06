World Pride in the Face of Political Tensions

The upcoming World Pride gathering in Washington has been marred by political tensions as international LGBTQ+ advocates face challenges from U.S. border policies. Phyll Opoku-Gyimah, a notable activist, was denied entry due to her prior visits to Cuba, spotlighting the visa complexities that many travellers experience.

Various countries, including Denmark and Germany, have warned LGBTQ+ travellers about potential safety risks in the U.S., citing restrictive policies under President Trump. Despite these hurdles, there's a clamor from international participants to make their presence felt and voice opposition to such policies.

This year's event, coinciding with the 50th anniversary of Washington's Pride festival, emphasizes the ongoing struggle for diversity and inclusion amidst growing anxieties. As global participants converge, they echo the shared goal of highlighting discrimination and fostering community resilience in a politically charged environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)