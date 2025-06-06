Left Menu

Design Brilliance Unveiled: Society Interiors & Design Magazine Launch

The recent launch of Society Interiors & Design magazine featured notable personalities from the film, design, and business sectors. The event highlighted design excellence while recognizing influential individuals, such as filmmaker Padma Shri Madhur Bhandarkar and interior designers Ketan and Manisha Sheth, at a vibrant gathering in Bandra.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 06-06-2025 17:49 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 17:49 IST
In a dazzling celebration of design brilliance and editorial excellence, key figures across various industries gathered for the unveiling of the latest edition of Society Interiors & Design magazine. Chief Guest National Award-winning filmmaker Padma Shri Madhur Bhandarkar and publishing stalwart Ashok Dhamankar graced the event.

The launch, held at Invincible, C'est La Vie in Bandra, saw celebrated interior designers Ketan Sheth and Manisha Sheth of Goldmine Project Consultants take center stage. They were joined by prominent guests, including Jitendra Mehta, founder and chairman of JVM Spaces, and Siddhant Gill, director of Naarad PR & Image Strategists.

The elegant affair was hosted by the charismatic actress Rupali Suri, adding her signature charm and poise to the gathering. This event further solidifies the magazine's dedication to celebrating design, creativity, and excellence in the industry.

